Police issue traffic advice ahead on Coleraine parade
Police are advising road users to expect traffic delays from 7pm in Coleraine this Saturday (December 16) due to a planned parade.
The parade will leave Union Street at 7.30pm before making its way on to Railway Road, The Diamond (short pause for wreath laying), over Bann Bridge to Killowen Street and towards Shuttle Hill, before finishing at the Orange Hall.
The return route will then begin at 8.30pm and finish at 9.30pm back on Union Street. Please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.