Register
BREAKING

Police issue traffic advice ahead on Coleraine parade

Police are advising road users to expect traffic delays from 7pm in Coleraine this Saturday (December 16) due to a planned parade.
By Una Culkin
Published 15th Dec 2023, 11:41 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 11:41 GMT
Road users are being advised to expect traffic delays from 7pm in Coleraine this Saturday, 16th December, due to a planned parade. Credit NI WorldRoad users are being advised to expect traffic delays from 7pm in Coleraine this Saturday, 16th December, due to a planned parade. Credit NI World
Road users are being advised to expect traffic delays from 7pm in Coleraine this Saturday, 16th December, due to a planned parade. Credit NI World

The parade will leave Union Street at 7.30pm before making its way on to Railway Road, The Diamond (short pause for wreath laying), over Bann Bridge to Killowen Street and towards Shuttle Hill, before finishing at the Orange Hall.

The return route will then begin at 8.30pm and finish at 9.30pm back on Union Street. Please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.

Related topics:ColerainePolice