Police issue traffic advice in advance of Ballycastle Christmas lights switch-on parade on Thursday
Police are advising road users that the Causeway Coast and Glens Council Christmas tree light switch-on will take place in Ballycastle on Thursday, (November 23).
The event will include a Christmas Parade around the town centre, with temporary local diversions in place from 6.45pm – 7.30pm.
The parade will assemble at 6pm at Quay Road playing fields and travel along Quay Road, Ann Street, Market Street, Clare Street, Castle Street and The Diamond.
Delays are inevitable so extra time will be needed for journeys.