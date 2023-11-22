Register
BREAKING

Police issue traffic advice in advance of Ballycastle Christmas lights switch-on parade on Thursday

Police are advising road users that the Causeway Coast and Glens Council Christmas tree light switch-on will take place in Ballycastle on Thursday, (November 23).
By Una Culkin
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 14:47 GMT
If you're coming out to see Santa and the Mayor at the Ballycastle Christmas lights switch-on this Thursday, the PSNI have some advice for your journey. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens CouncilIf you're coming out to see Santa and the Mayor at the Ballycastle Christmas lights switch-on this Thursday, the PSNI have some advice for your journey. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council
If you're coming out to see Santa and the Mayor at the Ballycastle Christmas lights switch-on this Thursday, the PSNI have some advice for your journey. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

The event will include a Christmas Parade around the town centre, with temporary local diversions in place from 6.45pm – 7.30pm.

The parade will assemble at 6pm at Quay Road playing fields and travel along Quay Road, Ann Street, Market Street, Clare Street, Castle Street and The Diamond.

Delays are inevitable so extra time will be needed for journeys.

Related topics:PoliceCauseway Coast