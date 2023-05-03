Register
Police issue traffic alert ahead of band parades celebrating Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla across the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon areas

A number of parades are taking place across Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon this week due to the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla and police are urging motorists to expect delays or to avoid certain routes.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:48 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:48 BST

A PSNI spokesperson shared a list of the parades below with an alert to motorists to avoid some areas of Lurgan, Banbridge and Dromore while these parades are taking place and find an alternative route or to expect delays.

The PSNI has issued a traffic alert due to a number of parades are taking place across Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon this week.

On Saturday 6th May, a planned parade in Lurgan which is expected to take place between 6:45pm and 10:30pm will be from Flush Place to Church Place in Lurgan town centre. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey. This parade is run by Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band and have around 40 bands.

Due to a planned parade taking place in Banbridge on Thursday 4th May, motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey. Taking place from 7:30pm to 9:30pm, diversions will be in place from A1/ Newry Road and Church Square as well as other routes into the town centre. This parade is run by the South West Down Area Conference.

Dromore in County Down will see a planned parade through the town between 7pm to 11pm on Friday 5th May, with motorists advised to make best use of the access roads from the A1 and plan in advance for expected traffic congestion. This parade is run by the Skeogh Flute Band.

