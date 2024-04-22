Police issue travel advice for Larne fans heading to Windsor Park

Larne fans travelling by car and coach to the National Stadium, Windsor Park, tonight (Monday, April 22) are urged to leave sufficient time to arrive for the match against Linfield.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 14:51 BST
Issuing advice to supporters ahead of the 7.45pm kick-off, the PSNI stated: “Entry to the ground for Larne supporters will be via the boulevard off Boucher Road leading up to the National Stadium. Stewards will then direct supporters to their seats.

"If you are driving to the match, please park with consideration for the local community/residents and businesses. Traffic congestion is likely at key ingress and egress times due to the expected volume of supporters attending the fixture. Boucher Road is also a thriving commercial area.”

Police are also reminding all fans there are specific offences created by the Criminal Justice Act NI 2011 in relation to soccer matches:

Boucher Road, Belfast. Photo by GoogleBoucher Road, Belfast. Photo by Google
Boucher Road, Belfast. Photo by Google

• Possession of/ throwing fireworks/ flares etc;

• Throwing articles capable of causing injury;

• Going on to the playing area;

• Sectarian chanting;

• Drinking on passenger-carrying vehicles.

In a statement, police added: “In addition all fans are reminded that the areas around the stadium are ‘No Street Drinking’ zones under Belfast City Council by-laws. Supporters are asked to be respectful and considerate whilst walking through residential streets convenient to the stadium.

"Any street drinking taking place will be dealt with robustly by police and any alcohol found subject to seizure. As a condition of entry to the stadium fans will be subject to random searches. Alcohol cannot be brought into the stadium.

"Maximum use of CCTV/ video evidence will be utilised as part of the match policing operation in an effort to deal with any criminal offences/anti-social behaviour which takes place.

“Police will take all steps to identify and deal with anyone who has been or is committing offences. It is hoped that a common sense approach to the event can be taken by all and the occasion enjoyed.

"It is vitally important for supporter and community safety that these instructions are complied with.”

