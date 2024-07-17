Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road users are being advised to expect traffic disruption in Ballycastle on July 19 and 20, due to the Red Bull Cliff Diving event taking place.

The event is due to begin at 4pm in Ballycastle Harbour and end at 7pm on both days, and spectators can view the diving from an accessible viewing area set up by the organisers which can be accessed on foot.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland issued traffic and travel advice: “With thousands of spectators expected, it’s going to be very busy in the area, with local diversions in place including, additional parking facilities within walking distance to the event, which traffic marshals will encourage you to use.

"There will be police cones placed in areas where parking is prohibited, so please be mindful of where you park in the town and please do not block any roads or pavements used by pedestrians.

The PSNI has issued travel advice ahead of The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Ballycastle. Credit: Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

"A recovery operation will be in place for those who choose to ignore the restrictions, as any unnecessary congestion caused by parked vehicles may disrupt traffic further, particularly emergency services who need access at all times.

"Officers will be on the ground to assist road users, but if you are not planning to attend the event, please avoid the area. For those who plan to attend, please leave extra time for your journey.”

This is the first time the event has visited Northern Ireland and tens of thousands of spectators are expected to come to the Causeway Coast to see the world’s best cliff divers in action.