Police name 21-year-old Phillip Rainey as M1 crash victim

Twenty-one-year-old Phillip Rainey was from the Omagh area.

The motorway was closed for some time while enquiries were carried out at the scene but has since reopened to traffic.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at around 10:40am, that a white BMW 520 car had left the east-bound carriageway of the motorway, near the Stangmore junction. Emergency services attended but Phillip sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Phillip Rainey from the Omagh area who died in yesterday's one-vehicle crash on the M1 near Dungannon. Credit: family photograph