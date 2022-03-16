Police officers and member of the public hospitalised after Larne collision

In a statement issued to the Larne Times, a PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 10.45am this morning, (Wednesday, March 16), a police vehicle was involved in a road traffic collision in Larne.

“The collision, which involved a black BMW, occurred in the Main Street area as police were responding to a request for assistance from a colleague.

“Two officers, who were in the police vehicle at the time, and a member of the public in the BMW, were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

Main Street Larne. (Pic by Google).

“Enquiries are underway to establish what occurred and anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dashcam, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 494 of 16/3/22.”