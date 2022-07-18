Police provide escort for wide load in Newtownabbey

The load weighed approximately 500 tonne and consisted of two separate loads.
Commenting on the policing operation, which commenced on Saturday night (July 16), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Due to its dimensions and weight (determined too heavy to cross Fortwilliam bridge/roundabout) it was necessary to move the load using closed roads to enable the load to travel along the M2/M5 and Shore Road, Newtownabbey on the incorrect side of the carriageway.
“This abnormal load arrived at its destination around 7.30am this morning (Sunday).”