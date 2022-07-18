Loading...

Police provide escort for wide load in Newtownabbey

Police officers from the PSNI’s Road Policing Unit carried out an ‘Abnormal Load Escort’ of components for a local power station from Belfast to Newtownabbey over the weekend.

Monday, 18th July 2022, 10:15 am

The load weighed approximately 500 tonne and consisted of two separate loads.

Commenting on the policing operation, which commenced on Saturday night (July 16), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Due to its dimensions and weight (determined too heavy to cross Fortwilliam bridge/roundabout) it was necessary to move the load using closed roads to enable the load to travel along the M2/M5 and Shore Road, Newtownabbey on the incorrect side of the carriageway.

Police provided an escort for the wide load over the weekend.

“This abnormal load arrived at its destination around 7.30am this morning (Sunday).”

