Police respond to road traffic collisions in Co Antrim and Co Down
Police are advising motorists the Moneygran Road outside Portglenone is currently closed due to a one-vehicle collision on Friday (August 1).
The closure is in place from the road's junctions with Moneysallin Road and Old Tyanee Road.
Meanwhile, police and emergency services have been responding to a two-vehicle collision on the Magheraknock Road, Ballynahinch.
Diversions are in place with motorists urged to seek an alternative route where possible.
