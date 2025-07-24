Police responding to security alerts in Co Down and Belfast

Published 24th Jul 2025, 10:37 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 10:46 BST
Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in Dromore, Co. Down this morning (Thursday July 24).

Church Street is not accessible and cordons are in place. Members of the public and road users are asked to avoid the area.

Police say a further update will be provided in due course.

Meanwhile, there is an ongoing security alert on the Crumlin Road in north Belfast.

The Crumlin Road is not accessible from the junction of Tennent Street to the Oldpark Road - cordons are in place.

