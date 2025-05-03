Police share road safety advice saying some Northern Ireland drivers 'struggle with roundabouts'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have taken to social media to encourage Northern Ireland motorists to understand how to navigate roundabouts safely.

“It’s quite evident some motorists struggle with roundabouts,” a PSNI spokesperson said, revealing that in recent weeks officers have stopped and spoken to several drivers for common issues such as lack of lane discipline and using the incorrect lane on roundabouts.

Police shared a few guidelines that should be adhered to when driving on a roundabout.

Select the appropriate lane on approach to and on the roundabout, each roundabout differs so check signs and / or road markings for lane designation.

When approaching a roundabout, you must give way to traffic already circulating.

Always signal your intentions and be considerate to slow moving vehicles that are entering the roundabout by reducing your speed.

When taking an exit to the right (after 12 o’clock) or going full circle, unless signs or road markings indicate otherwise, signal right and approach in the right-hand lane. Keep to the right on the roundabout until you need to change lanes to exit the roundabout, signal left after you have passed the exit before the one you want.

A mirror check and/or over the shoulder check should be conducted.

Overtaking on a roundabout is considered dangerous and should be avoided.

Police have issued road safety advice on how to navigate a roundabout. Picture: PSNI

More guidance on using roundabouts can be found here.

Police warned they may take action against motorists who don’t follow roundabout rules.

"Bear in mind if your driving is below the standard expected from a competent driver, a fixed penalty notice incurring £100 fine and three points could be issued,” the spokesperson said.