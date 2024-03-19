Police to revisit the scene of fatal road traffic collision in County Antrim

Officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Cullybackey Road, Ballymena on November 22, 2023 are to return to the scene.
By Helena McManus
Published 19th Mar 2024, 14:52 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2024, 15:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Testing will be carried out by officers on Wednesday, March 20 and a number of road closures will be in place, with diversions clearly signposted.

The Cullybackey Road will be closed at its junction to the Woodtown Road, and the Ballymena Road will be closed at the junction of the Old Cullbackey Road.

Meanwhile, the Sand Road will be closed at its junction with the Woodtown Road, and the Teeshan Road will be closed with its junction to the Old Cullybackey Road.

Most Popular
Testing will be carried out by officers on Wednesday, March 20 and a number of road closures will be in place, with diversions clearly signposted. Photo: Google mapsTesting will be carried out by officers on Wednesday, March 20 and a number of road closures will be in place, with diversions clearly signposted. Photo: Google maps
Testing will be carried out by officers on Wednesday, March 20 and a number of road closures will be in place, with diversions clearly signposted. Photo: Google maps

The closures are expected to be in place between 8pm and 12am. Access will be facilitated for both local residents and emergency services.

"We thank the public for their patience as this is carried out,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

The scene testing is part of an investigation into a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a Honda motorcycle and Honda CR-Z car on the Cullybackey Road at the junction with the Teeshan Road. Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle, 53-year-old David Blayney, later died from his injuries in hospital.

Related topics:PSNIPoliceBallymena