Testing will be carried out by officers on Wednesday, March 20 and a number of road closures will be in place, with diversions clearly signposted.

The Cullybackey Road will be closed at its junction to the Woodtown Road, and the Ballymena Road will be closed at the junction of the Old Cullbackey Road.

Meanwhile, the Sand Road will be closed at its junction with the Woodtown Road, and the Teeshan Road will be closed with its junction to the Old Cullybackey Road.

The closures are expected to be in place between 8pm and 12am. Access will be facilitated for both local residents and emergency services.

"We thank the public for their patience as this is carried out,” a PSNI spokesperson said.