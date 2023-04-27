Register
Police traffic advice for Coleraine - the circus is coming to town!

Police have advised north coast drivers that they may experience delays around Coleraine – because of a circus!

By Una Culkin
Published 27th Apr 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 14:58 BST

Road users are advised to expect traffic disruption and potential delays on the A29 Ring Road between the Ballycastle Road and Bushmills Road roundabout from this Friday (April 28) until Sunday, (May 7) due to the return of Circus Vegas.

Inspector Bjorn O’Brien said: “We are anticipating traffic disruption over the coming week as the Circus returns to the North Coast.

“We wish to advise road users that due to a new road layout on the ring road, parking is not possible on either side of the carriageway.

“This is to maximise public safety, minimise traffic disruption and ensure that Emergency Vehicles can access the road and surrounding areas.

“If you are driving to the event during these dates, please park elsewhere with careful consideration for the local community and other road users.”

