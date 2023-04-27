Police have advised north coast drivers that they may experience delays around Coleraine – because of a circus!

Road users are advised to expect traffic disruption and potential delays on the A29 Ring Road between the Ballycastle Road and Bushmills Road roundabout from this Friday (April 28) until Sunday, (May 7) due to the return of Circus Vegas.

Inspector Bjorn O’Brien said: “We are anticipating traffic disruption over the coming week as the Circus returns to the North Coast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We wish to advise road users that due to a new road layout on the ring road, parking is not possible on either side of the carriageway.

Road users are advised to expect traffic disruption and potential delays on the A29 Ring Road between the Ballycastle Road and Bushmills Road roundabout from this Friday, 28th April until Sunday, 7th May, due to the return of Circus Vegas.

“This is to maximise public safety, minimise traffic disruption and ensure that Emergency Vehicles can access the road and surrounding areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement