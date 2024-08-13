Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Road Policing Unit are urging pedestrians – particularly older people - to be aware of their personal road safety especially when crossing roads, and to be mindful of increased risk around larger vehicles.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are also urging HGV drivers to be aware of pedestrians, especially around crossings and traffic lights.

Figures reveal in the last two years there have been 11 pedestrian fatalities in Northern Ireland involving heavy goods vehicles, nine of which sadly involved pedestrians over 65 years of age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Cherith Adair said: “These figures are very concerning and we would urge pedestrians, especially older people out on foot, to pay particular attention when crossing roads and be cautious regarding heavy goods vehicles.

Linda Robinson, Age NI, PSNI Collision Investigation Unit Inspector Cherith Adair, NIFRS Station Commander Rory McIntyre and Constable Kate Millar. Photo: PSNI

“Always remember - the driver of a lorry or heavy goods vehicle is positioned much higher than normal vehicles - so they do not see pedestrians as easily as other road users.

“Do not ever take chances when crossing nor expect heavy goods vehicle to always see you and stop, they are much heavier than cars and subsequently take longer to come to a complete stop.

“Always use pedestrian crossings and make absolutely certain all vehicles have completely stopped before stepping onto the road, even if the green man is flashing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Lynch, The Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland said: “I am concerned by the statistics which reveal the number of older people who account for a disproportionate level of pedestrian fatalities in Northern Ireland.

“Age should not determine increased risk or vulnerability to pedestrians. I would urge motorists to exercise extra caution on the roads and be mindful of those who may face challenges with mobility, as well as difficulties in seeing or hearing approaching traffic.”

Linda Robinson, Chief Executive of Age NI added: “Older people have the right to feel safe and we would encourage all drivers to be extra vigilant in pedestrian areas and mindful of the needs of older pedestrians. We all have an important role to play in road safety.

“We would also highlight the importance of age friendly planning policies in towns which play a key part in improving the infrastructure of our pedestrian spaces and keeping older people safe.”