Police warn of M22 traffic congestion due to Twelfth demonstration in Randalstown

Motorists are being warned there is currently a build-up of traffic on the M22 motorway due to a large number of people planning to attend the East Antrim Combine’s Twelfth demonstration in Randalstown.
By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:18 BST

Police issued a traffic alert at noon today (Wednesday) urging road-users that they should be aware of congestion on lane one of the M22 northbound at junction three.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Delays are expected, however traffic can exit at M22 into Randalstown, from the southbound off slip for access to car parking.”

Police are warning motorists traffic build up on lane one of the M22 northbound. Picture: Google
Police are warning motorists traffic build up on lane one of the M22 northbound. Picture: Google
