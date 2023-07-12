Police warn of M22 traffic congestion due to Twelfth demonstration in Randalstown
Motorists are being warned there is currently a build-up of traffic on the M22 motorway due to a large number of people planning to attend the East Antrim Combine’s Twelfth demonstration in Randalstown.
By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:18 BST
Police issued a traffic alert at noon today (Wednesday) urging road-users that they should be aware of congestion on lane one of the M22 northbound at junction three.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Delays are expected, however traffic can exit at M22 into Randalstown, from the southbound off slip for access to car parking.”