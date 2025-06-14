Portadown annual Mini Twelfth expected to draw the crowds
The event, organised by Portadown District LOL No 1, is expected to attract a good turnout of participants and spectators.
Police have warned the public to expect some traffic disruption this evening as a result.
The parade will begin at Carleton Street at approximately 6.45pm and make its way along the following route: Church Street, Jervis Street, West Street, West Street Foot Bridge, West Street, Market Street, High Street, Castle Street, Bann Bridge, Bridge Street, (turn Edenderry), Bridge Street, High Street, Market Street, Church Street, concluding back at Carleton Street at around 8pm.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police will have an appropriate and proportionate policing operation in place and the public is asked to follow any directions given by officers present.”
According to the Parades Commission, around 15 bands are likely to take part – Ballymacall Flute Band, Portadown True Blues, Portadown Defenders Flute Band, Star of David Accordion Band, Edgarstown Accordion Band, Pride of the Birches, Clougher, Hillhaven Flute Band, Miller Memorial Flute Band, Armagh True Blues, Drumderg Loyalists Flute Band, Derrylea Flute Band, Annaghmore Crown Defenders, Gilford Young Conquerors Flute Band and Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band.
