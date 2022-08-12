Portadown car parks to close for resurfacing

A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council apologised on social media for any inconvenience caused.
“To facilitate resurfacing works the following car park closures will be taking place,” said the spokesperson.
“River Bank Car Park, Portadown from 6am on Monday, August 15 until 6pm on Wednesday, August 17.
“River Bann Car Park, Portadown (Annagh Meadows and Fishermans Car Park) from 6am Monday, August 15 to 6pm on Wednesday, August 24.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”