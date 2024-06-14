Portadown: collision on Northway causing traffic tailbacks

By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Jun 2024, 08:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Motorists are warned a collision is causing traffic problems on the Northway in Portadown.

Trafficwatch NI reported at 7.54am on Friday that a crash on the busy stretch approaching Corcrain Road is causing delays back towards the Armagh Road roundabout.

Traffic is said to be down to one lane.

Related topics:PortadownMotoristsTraffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.