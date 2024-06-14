Portadown: collision on Northway causing traffic tailbacks
Motorists are warned a collision is causing traffic problems on the Northway in Portadown.
Trafficwatch NI reported at 7.54am on Friday that a crash on the busy stretch approaching Corcrain Road is causing delays back towards the Armagh Road roundabout.
Traffic is said to be down to one lane.
