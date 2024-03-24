Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The £430,000 resurfacing scheme will involve the asphalt resurfacing of a 0.5 kilometre stretch of the A3 Northway.

Road-users are warned that as a result of the roadworks, one lane will be closed between 9.30am and 4.30pm from Monday, March 25 to Friday, March 29 and Monday, April 8 to Saturday, April 20.

A £430,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme is to be carried out on A3 Northway and Mill Avenue Portadown. Picture: Google.

In addition, a full road closure of the Northway and Mill Avenue will be in operation between 8pm and 6am from Monday, April 8 until Saturday, April 20.

During these times, alternative routes will be signed with traffic being diverted via:

Diversion 1: Seagoe Road, Carn Road, M12, M1, Dungannon Road, Charles Street, Corcrain Road.

Seagoe Road, Carn Road, M12, M1, Dungannon Road, Charles Street, Corcrain Road. Diversion 2: Seagoe Road, Bridge Street, High Street, Market Street, Castle Street, Church Street, Church Street, Armagh Road, Armagh Road, Northway.