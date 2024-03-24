Portadown Northway roadworks: when will there be road closures and what diversions will there be

Motorists have been reminded that resurfacing work on part of Northway and Mill Avenue in Portadown begins this week.
By Valerie Martin
Published 24th Mar 2024, 11:20 GMT
The £430,000 resurfacing scheme will involve the asphalt resurfacing of a 0.5 kilometre stretch of the A3 Northway.

Road-users are warned that as a result of the roadworks, one lane will be closed between 9.30am and 4.30pm from Monday, March 25 to Friday, March 29 and Monday, April 8 to Saturday, April 20.

A £430,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme is to be carried out on A3 Northway and Mill Avenue Portadown. Picture: Google.A £430,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme is to be carried out on A3 Northway and Mill Avenue Portadown. Picture: Google.
A £430,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme is to be carried out on A3 Northway and Mill Avenue Portadown. Picture: Google.
In addition, a full road closure of the Northway and Mill Avenue will be in operation between 8pm and 6am from Monday, April 8 until Saturday, April 20.

During these times, alternative routes will be signed with traffic being diverted via:

  • Diversion 1: Seagoe Road, Carn Road, M12, M1, Dungannon Road, Charles Street, Corcrain Road.
  • Diversion 2: Seagoe Road, Bridge Street, High Street, Market Street, Castle Street, Church Street, Church Street, Armagh Road, Armagh Road, Northway.

Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative route which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

