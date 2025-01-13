Portadown: police appeal for information after report of an Audi being involved in a collision with child on bike
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are investigating a report of an incident in which a white Audi vehicle was involved in a collision with a child on a bicycle in Portadown
It occurred on the Granville Road on Saturday (January 11) around 4.30pm.
In an appeal for information, the PSNI added: “Thankfully the child has not been seriously injured.
"We are appealing for anyone that may have witnessed this or has any information regarding this vehicle to please contact us on 101 quoting reference 970 of 11/01/25.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.