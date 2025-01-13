Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are investigating a report of an incident in which a white Audi vehicle was involved in a collision with a child on a bicycle in Portadown

It occurred on the Granville Road on Saturday (January 11) around 4.30pm.

In an appeal for information, the PSNI added: “Thankfully the child has not been seriously injured.

"We are appealing for anyone that may have witnessed this or has any information regarding this vehicle to please contact us on 101 quoting reference 970 of 11/01/25.”