Police are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision that occurred on the Loughgall Road, Portadown.

The incident involving a white Audi Q8 and a large maroon coloured lorry happened on July 6 around 8.45pm.

In an appeal issued on Sunday (August 10), the PSNI said: “Both vehicles were travelling on the Loughgall Road in opposite directions, the Audi in the direction of Loughgall and the lorry in the direction of Portadown.

"It has been reported that some part of, or attachment to, the lorry has struck and caused damage to the driver side front quarter panel of the Audi. As a result, there is damage to the car however, the lorry did not stop at the time.

"Were you travelling on the Loughgall Road at that time? Did you see, hear or notice the incident? Do you have dash-cam footage of the incident? Did you see either of the vehicles stop, or give any assistance at the time?

"If you witnessed the incident, or has any dash-cam footage, please get in contact with police on 101 giving reference 1439 of 06/07/25.”