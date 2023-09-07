Train services will be impacted on Sunday, September 10 as a result of planned essential engineering works on the line between Belfast and Portadown.

Translink says passengers on the Enterprise cross border train service will travel by coach from Belfast Lanyon Place to Newry station, where they will connect with the train to Dublin. Normal Enterprise services will operate between Portadown and Dublin Connolly.

Return trains from Dublin will connect with coach substitutions in Newry.

Bus substitution services will also operate for all trains between Belfast Great Victoria Street and Portadown.

The railway line between Belfast Great Victoria Street and Portadown will be closed on Sunday, September 10. Picture: Translink

Passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journey, check online at www.translink.co.uk or use the Translink Journey Planner before they travel as some substitution services may differ from train schedules.

A Translink spokesperson said: “These important engineering works will ensure high safety standards and operational performance are maintained and will reduce the need for future maintenance.”

Local services will operate as scheduled between Belfast and Bangor as well as on the Larne and Derry / Londonderry lines.

