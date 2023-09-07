Portadown railway line closure for essential engineering works
and live on Freeview channel 276
Translink says passengers on the Enterprise cross border train service will travel by coach from Belfast Lanyon Place to Newry station, where they will connect with the train to Dublin. Normal Enterprise services will operate between Portadown and Dublin Connolly.
Return trains from Dublin will connect with coach substitutions in Newry.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bus substitution services will also operate for all trains between Belfast Great Victoria Street and Portadown.
Passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journey, check online at www.translink.co.uk or use the Translink Journey Planner before they travel as some substitution services may differ from train schedules.
A Translink spokesperson said: “These important engineering works will ensure high safety standards and operational performance are maintained and will reduce the need for future maintenance.”
Local services will operate as scheduled between Belfast and Bangor as well as on the Larne and Derry / Londonderry lines.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meanwhile, planned engineering works by Irish Rail will also take place on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25 between Dublin and Drogheda. Enterprise trains from Belfast Lanyon Place will operate to and from Drogheda, with bus substitutions between Drogheda and Connolly Station in Dublin.