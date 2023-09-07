Register
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Portadown railway line closure for essential engineering works

Train services will be impacted on Sunday, September 10 as a result of planned essential engineering works on the line between Belfast and Portadown.
By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:30 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Translink says passengers on the Enterprise cross border train service will travel by coach from Belfast Lanyon Place to Newry station, where they will connect with the train to Dublin. Normal Enterprise services will operate between Portadown and Dublin Connolly.

Return trains from Dublin will connect with coach substitutions in Newry.

Bus substitution services will also operate for all trains between Belfast Great Victoria Street and Portadown.

Most Popular
The railway line between Belfast Great Victoria Street and Portadown will be closed on Sunday, September 10. Picture: TranslinkThe railway line between Belfast Great Victoria Street and Portadown will be closed on Sunday, September 10. Picture: Translink
The railway line between Belfast Great Victoria Street and Portadown will be closed on Sunday, September 10. Picture: Translink

Passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journey, check online at www.translink.co.uk or use the Translink Journey Planner before they travel as some substitution services may differ from train schedules.

A Translink spokesperson said: “These important engineering works will ensure high safety standards and operational performance are maintained and will reduce the need for future maintenance.”

Read More
Principal of St John the Baptist's College in Portadown praises teenager's posit...

Local services will operate as scheduled between Belfast and Bangor as well as on the Larne and Derry / Londonderry lines.

Meanwhile, planned engineering works by Irish Rail will also take place on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25 between Dublin and Drogheda. Enterprise trains from Belfast Lanyon Place will operate to and from Drogheda, with bus substitutions between Drogheda and Connolly Station in Dublin.

Related topics:PortadownTrain servicesPassengersBelfastNewryTranslink