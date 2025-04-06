Portadown road closed following serious traffic collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Apr 2025, 08:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Dungannon Road, Portadown is currently closed due to a serious road traffic collision.

Road-users are advised that local diversions are in place via the Drumcree Road, Corcullentragh Road and Derrylettiff Road.

Police said an update will be provided in due course.

Related topics:PortadownPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice