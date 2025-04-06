Portadown road closed following serious traffic collision
The Dungannon Road, Portadown is currently closed due to a serious road traffic collision.
Road-users are advised that local diversions are in place via the Drumcree Road, Corcullentragh Road and Derrylettiff Road.
Police said an update will be provided in due course.
