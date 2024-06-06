Portadown road closure with diversions for next phase of NI Water pipeline connections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A section of Meadow Lane in Portadown is to be closed to traffic for approximately four weeks as part of the town’s ongoing new £7.8m sewerage works.

NI Water said its contractor, BSG, continues to make good progress with the installation of a new large diameter sewer by tunnelling under Meadow Lane.

The next phase of open-cut pipelaying works is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 10 and to facilitate this essential work – which is required to connect the large diameter sewer to the existing network – the section of Meadow Lane at the entrance to Portadown Boat Club will be closed to through traffic from that date for approximately four weeks.

The work forms part of the ongoing £7.8m Meadow Lane Wastewater Upgrade which NI Water said will deliver environmental benefits and support economic growth in Portadown.

An aerial view of the Meadow Lane project. Picture: NI Water

NI Water’s project manager, Lisa Hughes said: “Our contractor has been making good progress on installing the new large diameter sewer by tunnelling under Meadow Lane and has successfully completed the first of four sections of open-cut works between Tavanagh Avenue and the new wastewater pumping station adjacent to Meadow Lane East Car Park.

"The next phase of open-cut works will take place in the vicinity of the entrance to Portadown Boat Club. To facilitate this work, Meadow Lane will be closed to through traffic between the entrance to Portadown Boat Club and the entrance to the health centre service yard from Monday, June 10 to Sunday, July 7.

"During this time, vehicular access will be available from Bridge Street to properties along Meadow Lane, up to and including Portadown Boat Club.

"Vehicular access to the health centre, the service entrance of the health centre and the Baptist Church car park will be via Thomas Street - Tavanagh Avenue. A diversion route for motorists will be signposted. Pedestrian access will be available throughout the work, although some pedestrian management may be required.

"Overall, 620m of large diameter sewer – which will increase the capacity of the network and help reduce the risk of out-of-sewer flooding in the area – is being laid by tunnelling under Meadow Lane. Around two thirds of the new pipe is now in place and the use of the trenchless (tunnelling) methods has helped considerably to minimise disruption in the area.

"Going forward, a further two sections of open-cut excavations – one at Portmore Street and one at Meadow Lane East Car Park – will be required to complete the connections. These subsequent open-cut excavations are currently scheduled to be commence in August and NI Water will advise local stakeholders on traffic management details once approved.

"In the meantime, NI Water and our project team from BSG and McAdam once again thank residents, businesses and road users for their ongoing patience and cooperation while we continue with the tunnelling work and these essential connections. As always, every effort will be made to complete the open-cut pipelaying work in the shortest possible time frame.”

