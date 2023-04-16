A teenage boy has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in the Portadown area early this morning (Sunday, April 16).

The PSNI confirmed the news that the teenager had sadly died following a collision on the Moy Road,

A spokesperson from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 4.20am on Sunday morning (April 16) that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a silver Skoda Superb.

"Officers, along with other emergency services attended and provided medical assistance. However, the teenage boy sadly passed away at the scene.

"Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Moy Road area around 4am or anyone who has dashcam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 412 of 16/04/23.”

Upper Bann Carla Lockhart MP said: “This is terribly sad news today from Portadown. When alerted to the incident early this morning I was fearful this may have been the case. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the young man. What a tragedy. A young life lost in its prime.

"I would encourage anyone with any information to please come forward to the PSNI.