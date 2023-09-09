Portadown traffic light problem, motorists warned to exercise caution
Motorists are advised of a traffic signal problem in the Portadown area this morning (Saturday, September 9).
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Trafficwatch NI has received a report of traffic signals not working on theLurgan Road at the Seagoe Hotel.
Motorists are advised to please slow down and be prepared to stop / give way until the problem can be fixed.