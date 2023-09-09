Register
Portadown traffic light problem, motorists warned to exercise caution

Motorists are advised of a traffic signal problem in the Portadown area this morning (Saturday, September 9).
By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Sep 2023, 08:13 BST
Trafficwatch NI has received a report of traffic signals not working on theLurgan Road at the Seagoe Hotel.

Motorists are advised to please slow down and be prepared to stop / give way until the problem can be fixed.

