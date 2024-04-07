Portadown traffic lights not working at busy junction

Motorists have been urged to take extra care in Portadown following reports of traffic lights being out of action.
By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Apr 2024, 09:01 BST
Trafficwatch NI reported at 8.42am on Sunday that the traffic signals at the Garvaghy Road / Ashgrove Road junction are not working.

The fault has been actioned for repair and road users are warned to approach the junction with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until repairs have been completed.

