Portadown traffic lights not working at busy junction
Motorists have been urged to take extra care in Portadown following reports of traffic lights being out of action.
Trafficwatch NI reported at 8.42am on Sunday that the traffic signals at the Garvaghy Road / Ashgrove Road junction are not working.
The fault has been actioned for repair and road users are warned to approach the junction with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until repairs have been completed.