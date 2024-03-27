Portadown traffic lights out on Northway
Motorists in Portadown have been warned that traffic lights on Northway at the Asda store are currently out of action.
TrafficWatch NI reported shortly before 1pm on Wednesday that the traffic signals on the busy route are out due to a NIE power failure.
"These have been actioned for repair.
"Road users should approach the junct with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until repairs have been completed.”