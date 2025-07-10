Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays during a £694,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on Charles Street and Dungannon Road, Portadown

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to commence on Monday, July 28, the project will involve asphalt resurfacing of approximately 1.3 kilometres of the Charles Street and Dungannon Road. It will also provide enhanced markings and warning signing to improve safety.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This is a substantial investment for the Portadown area which will deliver significant benefits for local businesses, residents and road users. The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This work will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network to the benefit of local residents, businesses and those travelling in the Portadown area.

The scheme will involve resurfacing around1.3 kilometres of the Charles Street and Dungannon Road, Portadown. Photo: National World

"Work is expected to be substantially completed by 12 September 2025. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) says it will be necessary to implement a closure through the night commencing on Monday, July 28 until Saturday, August 23 (roads will be open during Saturday and Sunday nights).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lane closures will also be in place on parts of the above named roads from 09:30 to 16:30 daily, commencing on July 28 July until Friday, September 12. Local access and access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Diversions will be in place as follows:

Diversion Route 1 - A4 Dungannon Road, A4 Birches Roundabout, M1 Motorway, M12 Ballynacor Interchange, M12 Motorway, A3 Kernan Loop, A3 Northway and A4 Corcrain Road.

Diversion Route 2 - B28 Moy Road, B131 Teagy Road, B131 Derrycoose Road, B131 Blackisland Road, M1 Motorway, M12 Ballynacor Interchange, M12 Motorway, A3 Kernan Loop, A3 Northway and A4 Corcrain Road.

In a statement, DfI added: “The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience however, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

"Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday 12 September 2025, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.”