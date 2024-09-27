Portadown: traffic signals ‘all out’ on A3 Northway at Kernan Loop Road

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Sep 2024, 08:52 BST
Motorists are advised traffic signals are all out on the A3 Northway at Kernan Loop Road, Portadown, on Friday (September 27) morning.

Trafficwatch NI added: “Please slow down and approach with caution until engineers can attend (08:27).”

