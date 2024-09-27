Portadown: traffic signals ‘all out’ on A3 Northway at Kernan Loop Road
Motorists are advised traffic signals are all out on the A3 Northway at Kernan Loop Road, Portadown, on Friday (September 27) morning.
Trafficwatch NI added: “Please slow down and approach with caution until engineers can attend (08:27).”
