Portrush death: murder investigation is launched

They have appealed to anyone who can assist with their inquiries to come forward.

Detective Inspector McGarvey said: “Shortly after 2.20am, police received a report that an injured male was discovered in the Bath Terrace area of Portrush.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our investigation is at a very early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was in the Bath Terrace area of Portrush last night and the early hours of this morning and who witnessed anything to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 171 of 18/07/22.”

Police are currently in attendance at an incident in the Bath Terrace area of Portrush. There are no further details at present

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Anyone with information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Motorists are advised that Church Pass, Bath Terrace and the Bath Street areas of Portrush have reopened and there is now pedestrian access between Bath Street and the Arcadia.

SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter has offered her condolences following the sudden death. Ms Hunter, who lives locally, said her thoughts were with the man’s family following the incident.

She said: “I’d like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of the man who died suddenly in Portrush on Monday morning. I know people locally will join me in offering them both sympathy and support at what must be an incredibly difficult time for them.

“I’d ask the public to give police space to carry out their investigation into the circumstances of this man’s death. I understand that many people will want to travel to the area to enjoy the recent spell of good weather, but they should be mindful that a number of road closures are in place and show patience and understanding.