Road users are told to anticipate traffic disruption in Portrush this evening (Saturday, July 19) due to a planned annual parade.

Organised by Portrush Sons of Ulster, the parade is expected to feature over 80 bands and 2,000 participants.

With a large number of visitors already in the coastal resort which is hosting The Open golf championship, police are advising motorists that delays are inevitable.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “The parade is due to begin at 8.30pm on Metropole Green before moving onto Sandhill Drive – Eglinton Street – Kerr Street - Upper Main Street - Main Street- Causeway Street - Victoria Street and finish on Dunluce Avenue at approximately 11pm.

“Temporary road closures will be implemented during this time and will include, Coleraine Road at Glenvale Avenue Junction, Hopefield Avenue and Girona Avenue, Girona Park by Girona Avenue and Girona Avenue by Ballywillan Road.

"Please be advised, the temporary closures will only be applied when absolutely necessary, between approximately 6pm and 11pm, and it is anticipated that exit from within the peninsula may not be possible from approximately 8.30pm.

"This is a significant parade with 83 bands notified and over 2000 participants anticipated, in addition to the large volume of spectators already expected in the area.

“To reassure the public, officers will be on the ground before and during the parade, ensuring public safety and to assist with traffic diversions and temporary road closures.

“We want to ensure pedestrians have safe access, and we would encourage visitors during the above times to use walkways and footpaths when accessing local areas, as delays are inevitable.

"Please follow road signs and the guidance of local officers to ensure there is safe movement for all. We appreciate your understanding and patience.”