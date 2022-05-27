Loading...

Possible traffic disruption in Coleraine tonight

Motorists are being advised of possible traffic disruption in Coleraine tonight (Friday, May 27) due to a parade.

By Una Culkin
Friday, 27th May 2022, 9:22 am
The parade will leave from Coleraine Showgrounds at 8.00pm.

The route takes in Coleraine Showgrounds, Ballycastle Road, Station Gates, Railway Road, Kingsgate Street, Long Commons, Newmarket Street, New Row, Church Street, The Diamond, Bridge Street, Old Bridge, Slip Road, Killowen Street, Waterside, Old Bridge, Circular Road, Union Street, Station Gates, Ballycastle Road.

It is expected the parade will finish at approximately 11.45pm. Delays are expected.

Police are asking motorists to follow diversion signs and directions of local police who will have a traffic management plan in place.

