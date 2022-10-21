A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said: “The initial phase of the Belfast Rapid Transit Glider service, which launched in 2018, has been a huge success and has helped transform and modernise public transport services in the east and west of the city. It has increased the numbers of people using sustainable public transport on these corridors by 70 per cent.

"A public consultation on Phase 2 to serve north and south Belfast commenced on July 26 2021 and closed on October 4 2021, with significant support expressed for the announced route.

"Subject to funding, it is estimated that the North-South Glider service could become operational in autumn 2027.”

The Glider service was launched in 2018. (Pic by PressEye).

Minister O’Dowd said: “I know that people across north and south Belfast have been keen to see progress on extending this successful service so I’m pleased to announce my decision on the preferred route.

“My officials will now commence the detailed design of the proposed G3 route along the Antrim Road in the north, and along the Ormeau Road and Saintfield Road in the south. It is important that we are ambitious in terms of our public transport provision and therefore I have decided that the north and south routes should extend to Glengormley and Carryduff, respectively; however, the feasibility of such will be further assessed as part of the detailed design. The existing City Centre to Titanic Quarter Glider service will also be extended to connect with Queen’s University and the City Hospital.

“My officials will continue to engage with residents, businesses and other stakeholders along the selected route as the detailed design is progressed.”

The preferred north Belfast route would run from the existing network at Belfast City Hall along Donegall Place, Royal Avenue, Donegall Street and Clifton Street to Carlisle Circus then continuing along Antrim Road to Glengormley. Routing through the city centre is subject to further consideration in light of the aspirations of ‘A Bolder Vision for Belfast’ during the detailed design stage.

The preferred south Belfast route would run from the existing network at City Hall along Great Victoria Street, Bruce Street, Bankmore Link (proposed new public transport and cycling link road) to Ormeau Road then continuing from Ormeau Road to Ravenhill Road intersection and along the Saintfield Road to Carryduff.

Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive, said: “Translink welcomes the latest announcement from the Department for Infrastructure on Phase 2 of Belfast’s Rapid Transit Project.

“This important scheme will further transform public transport in the city, allowing us to build on the success of the current Glider system and working alongside the roll out of Zero Emission High Quality Bus Corridors across all of Belfast.

“It is good news that detailed design work will now commence and we look forward to working with the DfI to deliver the new service as soon as possible and bring the benefits of Glider to people living in the north and south of the city, further improving connectivity across Belfast.

