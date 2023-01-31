£270,000 road improvement scheme from Upper Dunmurry Lane to Cherry Road is underway

A £270,000 carriageway and footway resurfacing scheme on Cherry Road, Belfast commenced on Monday January 23, 2023.

The improvement works will extend for a distance of 550 metres from Upper Dunmurry Lane to Cherry Gardens and will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users.

To help ensure the safety of road users it will be necessary to implement localised lane closures while the footway works are ongoing in January 2023 and a full road closure when the carriageway works are ongoing.

The majority of the works will be completed Monday to Friday from 8.00am to 5.00pm, however, the final carriageway works are expected to take place at weekends when the local school is closed and network traffic is much reduced. Details will be displayed in advance of any road closures.