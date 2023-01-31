Cookstown SDLP Councillor Kerri Martin has welcomed the start of work on a £360,000 resurfacing scheme on the Fountain Road, Cookstown.

The resurfacing work will extend from Chapel Street to Molesworth Road. Preparatory work on the road has taken place, and it is expected to be completed by Sunday March 5.

Until Sunday February 5, a two-way traffic flow will be maintained via lane closures under traffic signal control. From Monday February 6 to Friday February 17, a one-way road closure will be in operation with Drumullan/Coagh bound traffic diverted along the A29 into town and onto Molesworth Road.

Fountain Road will be fully closed to traffic during night-time works from Tuesday, February 7 to Friday February 10, and from 7am through to 6pm on Sunday 19 and February 26 and also March 5.

Resurfacing work has started at Fountain Road, Cookstown. Pic: Google

Councillor Martin said: “I welcome the start of work on the resurfacing of Fountain Road. The road has been in need of repair for some time, and I have repeatedly raised the poor condition of the road with the department.

“While there will be some disruption due to the traffic management arrangements needed to allow the work to take place, DfI Roads has assured me that there will be clearly signed diversion routes in place as required, and advanced warning signage for the closures.

“Road users should avoid the area whenever possible while the work is ongoing, allow extra time for their journey, and to follow the alternative routes.

“Dfi Roads have also confirmed that during the works access for local residents, schools, leisure facilities and businesses will be facilitated where possible.”

