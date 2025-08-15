Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announced that a £385,000 footway and carriageway resurfacing scheme on Knockcairn Road, Crumlin will commence on Monday, August 18.

The resurfacing scheme will extend for approximately 3.76 km from Garlandstown Road to Leathemstown Road.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This is a substantial investment for the Crumlin area which demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, and is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. Once completed, the scheme will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

To facilitate the scheme, it will be necessary to implement a road closure (Monday to Friday only) on Knockcairn Road, between Garlandstown Road and Leathemstown Road, during the hours of 8am and 6pm from Monday, August 18 2025 until Friday, October 24 2025.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announced a £385,000 footway and carriageway resurfacing scheme for Knockcairn Road, Crumlin. Photo: Google

During periods of closure, a diversion will operate via Garlandstown Road, A26 Moira Road, Ballydonaghy Road, Dundrod Road, Leathemstown Road, and vice versa.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience; however, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday, October 24 2025; however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

