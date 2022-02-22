£395,000 resurfacing scheme for Hillside Road, Armoy

The works will extend for a distance of approximately 2.2 kilometres.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “This significant investment will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network to the benefit of local residents and those who travel through the area. I would like to thank the public and local residents in advance for their cooperation and ask that they comply with all temporary traffic restrictions while these much needed works are completed.”

To facilitate the works, it will be necessary to operate a road closure between the hours of 7.30am and 6.00pm from Monday, February 21 until Saturday, March 12. During these times a diversion will be in place via Main Street, Armoy-Carrowreagh Road-Ballinlea Road-Moyarget Road-Magheramore Road and vice versa.

Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

Completion of the work by March 12 is dependent on favourable weather conditions. The Department will keep the public informed of any change. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.