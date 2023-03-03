Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys during a £420,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the B99 Rectory Road, Larne.

Work will commence on Monday, March 6 and is expected to be completed by March 29.

The 1.27 kilometres scheme extends from the Carrickfergus Road junction to Ballylesson Road junction and is designed to greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the road.

To facilitate the work, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) says it will be necessary to operate a road closure from Monday, March 6, until Wednesday, March 29, between the hours of 7.30am and 6.00pm, Monday to Friday.

Rectory Road, Larne. Google image

During these times a diversion will be in operation via A2 Shore Road, Glynn Road, Pound Street, A8 Harbour Highway, Browndod Road, Ballyvernstown Road, Carrickfergus Road and vice-versa.

In a statement, the DfI added: “Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

"The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative route which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

“Completion of the work by 29 March 2023 is dependent on favourable weather conditions. The Department will keep the public informed of any change. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.”

