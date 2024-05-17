Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A £530,000 resurfacing project on the A54 Ballymacombs Road, Portglenone, will commence on Monday, May 27.

The first resurfacing scheme will extend from Glenone Road to Mullaghnamoyagh Road and the second along a 1.4kilometres section between Downings Road and Tamlaghtduff Road.

Announcing the scheme, Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said: “This substantial investment of £530,000 for the Portglenone and Bellaghy areas will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users and demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

"I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

General view of the A54 Ballymacombs Road, Portglenone. Photo Google

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme, the Department for Infrastructure (Dfi) says it will be necessary to implement a road closure, from Clady Road, Portglenone to Ballynease Road, Bellaghy between the hours of 7.30am and 6.00pm from Monday, May 27 until Friday, June 14.

During these times signed diversionary routes will be in place via A42 Clady Road/Mayogall Road, B182 Gulladuff Road, A54 Main Street/William Street/Ballynease Road and vice versa.

In a statement, DfI added: “The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience. However, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.