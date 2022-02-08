£700,000 investment at Glenshane junction a ‘game changer’

She said the project has been considered for a significant amount of time and congraluated her party colleague, Councillor Brian McGuigan following confirmation the work was going ahead.

The South Derry representative said: “The works will include right hand turning lanes, drainage works, a footpath, and improvements to the hard shoulders on both sides of the road.

“We had also requested lighting, at the request of local residents, but unfortunately the scheme does not meet the current criteria for extension of the lighting network, something I have repeatedly asked the minister to consider amending.

“We have secured an assurance that ducting will be laid to allow lighting in the future.

“This is the culmination of a huge amount of work between ourselves, particularly Brian, as well as DFI Roads and local residents, and the benefits will soon be clear for all to see”.

Councillor Brian McGuigan first met with officials and residents on site as far back as July of last year in order to balance their concerns with the adaptations that must be made to the road in order to improve safety for all road users.

Following final agreement of plans this week, he added his thanks to everyone involved in the process.

He added: “Our priority throughout has been road safety.

We all know that the Glenshane Pass is amongst the busiest and most dangerous roads in the north, being as it is incredibly exposed to the elements, particularly ice and snow, as well as being the main road between Belfast and Derry.

“The safety of the junction is paramount, but we also felt that it was important that local residents were consulted on changes that would impact on their homes, and so we are delighted to have engaged with everyone concerned and reached an agreement that all involved are happy with.”

There have been a number of serious road traffic accidents on this stretch of road over the years prompting calls for work to be carried out to improve safety.

The Ranaghan Road junction with the A6 has been raised with Road Service officials at meetings of the former Magherafelt District Council on several occasions.