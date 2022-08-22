PSNI appeal following serious road traffic collision

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision on the Moyarget Road was reported on Sunday, August 21 around 10.20pm.

Detective Inspector MacCionáoith said: “At this stage, we believe two people had been walking along the road when there was a collision with a van. The driver of the van drove off from the scene without stopping to check on the injured people.

“A man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s were taken to hospital with the man’s condition described as serious. A 34-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody at this time.