PSNI appeals for motorists to slow down as flooding impacts roads after heavy rain
Police say the Laganbank Road is not passable while the Lisburn Road, Boucher Road and Botanic Avenue are impacted by heaving flooding.
In a statement, the PSNI added: “Please drive slowly, and increase your stopping distance from the vehicle in front. Be aware of potential hazards such as standing water, and show consideration for all other road users.”
Also in south Belfast, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) is advising road users that the A55 Milltown Road is currently impassable due to flooding at its junction with the Belvoir Road.