PSNI 'concerned' after suspect drink-driver is stopped with three young children in car

Police said the female and a male were detained thanks to reports from members of the public on Sunday afternoon.

In a social media post police said: "The first was in Dungannon where the male had just come out of the pub and thought it was acceptable to get behind the wheel. He was soon stopped and gave an evidential sample of twice the legal limit. He has been charged to court.

"Very soon after we received a report that car was driving erratically in the Portglenone area. Again, the vehicle was stopped and gave an evidential sample nearly 3 times the limit.

