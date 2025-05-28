The PSNI have issued traffic advice ahead of a parade in Coleraine on Friday, May 30.

The parade will begin at 8pm at Station car park, before moving onto Railway Place, Railway Road, Kingsgate Street, Long Commons, New Market Street, New Row, Church Street, The Diamond, Bridge Street, Old Bridge, Strand Road, Slip Road, Killowen Street, Waterside, Old Bridge, Millburn Road, Union Street via station gates, before finishing back on Ballycastle Road at approximately 11pm.

The PSNI have said: “There will be disruption to traffic due to the volume of participants and spectators expected, with road closures in the town between 8pm until after 11pm.

"We do, however, advise the public of possible additional road closures likely to be implemented on the evening, to enable movement of all road users around the town.

CREDIT NI WORLD

"Please also be advised that those participating are expected to meet from 7pm, which will cause delays around Railway Road and the train station for those making their way to the station to use the train services.

"If you are not attending the parade, please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible and allow extra time for your journey.”