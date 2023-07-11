Register
PSNI issue traffic and travel advice ahead of Mid Ulster Twelfth parades

The PSNI have announced traffic arrangements for the Twelfth of July demonstrations at Magherafelt and Clogher on Wednesday.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 11th Jul 2023, 08:00 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 08:05 BST

In Magherafelt, the venue for South Londonderry Orange lodges, there will be no parking along Queen Street and Castledawson Road is reserved for buses only. As such, double yellow line restrictions will be enforced at these locations. No Waiting road traffic cones will be in place.

Disabled parking will be available at suitable locations along the route on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking can be facilitated in the demonstration field for those who hold a suitable pass.

Local diversions will be in place until the parade has concluded. Motorists travelling southbound towards Magherafelt will be diverted at the Castledawson roundabout and motorists travelling northbound will be diverted at the Moneymore Road new bypass.

PSNI logo. Credit: PSNIPSNI logo. Credit: PSNI
Those wishing to trade along the route must have a valid Street Traders License issued by Mid Ulster District Council.

Meanwhile in the village of Clogher, where Orange lodges from East and South Tyrone will converge, disabled parking will be at suitable locations along the route on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parking is available at The Mart on Station Road.

Local diversions will be in place until the parade has concluded. Motorists travelling southbound to Enniskillen will be diverted at Ballygawley Roundabout towards Omagh, then to Fintona and Tempo. Motorists travelling northbound towards Ballygawley will be diverted at Fivemiletown.

Those wishing to trade along the route must have a valid Street Traders License issued by Mid Ulster District Council.

All motorists are asked to leave additional time to complete their journeys safely.

