PSNI issue traffic and travel update for Lammas Fair visitors
The update refers specifically to parking arrangements for emergency access routes on Monday, August 25 and Tuesday, August 26.
On Monday and Tuesday, the fair site will run across Castle Street, the Diamond, Ann Street, Fairhill Street, Quay Road and the Seafront, with diversions in place along Whitepark Road, North Street and Mary Street. All of the roads surrounding the Diamond will also be impacted.
Parking on all days will be impacted, but on Monday and Tuesday, the public will not be permitted to park along the emergency access routes at Fairhill Street, Mill Street, Kilns Road, Market Street (designated blue badge holders on one side) and Moyle Road, and these restrictions will be strictly enforced on the two days. Any vehicles found blocking the route, will be towed away.
The public is encouraged to use the park and ride facilities available (on Monday and Tuesday), and signage will be in place to direct road users to the Whitepark Road.
Visiting coaches will be able to park at Ramoan Road and Leyland Road from its junction with Coleraine Road to Ramoan Road, but some Translink Bus services will be affected, so please visit the Translink website for up-to-date information in relation to all services, including temporary pick-up and drop-off points.
Officers will be on the ground to assist the large volume of visitors expected, but please follow any diversions that are in place for your safety and the safety of others.