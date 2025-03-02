PSNI issue update after Dromara road is closed in both directions due to collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 11:08 BST
Updated 2nd Mar 2025, 15:08 BST

A road in Co Down which was closed in both directions following a road traffic collision on Sunday morning has re-opened.

The Hillsborough Road in Dromara had been closed between the Ballynahinch Road and the Begney Hill junction.

Road-users were asked to avoid the area and to use alternative routes.

Shortly before 3pm, police confirmed the road has re-opened to traffic.

