PSNI issue update after Dromara road is closed in both directions due to collision
A road in Co Down which was closed in both directions following a road traffic collision on Sunday morning has re-opened.
The Hillsborough Road in Dromara had been closed between the Ballynahinch Road and the Begney Hill junction.
Road-users were asked to avoid the area and to use alternative routes.
Shortly before 3pm, police confirmed the road has re-opened to traffic.
