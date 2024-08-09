Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Diversions and resulting traffic delays on the A8 dual carriageway in Co Antrim have now ended, police have confirmed.

They had issued a short statement at 6.15pm on Friday advising that the Larne-bound lane was affected by delays.

Road-users were asked to seek alternative routes where possible.

A PSNI spokesperson has since confirmed the lane is now clear and traffic is flowing freely.