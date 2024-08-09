PSNI issue update on A8 traffic delays and diversions
Diversions and resulting traffic delays on the A8 dual carriageway in Co Antrim have now ended, police have confirmed.
They had issued a short statement at 6.15pm on Friday advising that the Larne-bound lane was affected by delays.
Road-users were asked to seek alternative routes where possible.
A PSNI spokesperson has since confirmed the lane is now clear and traffic is flowing freely.
