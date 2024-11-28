Police have warned motorists of dangerous driving conditions aross Northern Ireland on Thursday morning.

With frost and freezing fog causing problems throughout Wedneday night, police are advising road-users to exercise caution when out and about.

"Stopping distances increase greatly when weather conditions are poor. So, slow down and leave a bigger gap between your vehicle and the vehicle in front,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

The Met Office said the frost and freezing fog would clear through the morning. Forecasters said Thursday afternoon will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain which will extend northeast. It will be windy with fresh to strong southerly winds and a maximum temperature of 8 °C.